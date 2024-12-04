  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial The Row Saadiyat

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$904,000
BTC
10.7529000
ETH
563.6054640
USDT
893 770.7932710
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
3
ID: 32755
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2030
  Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The Row Saadiyat is an iconic residential complex ideally located in the heart of the Saadiyat cultural district. Just steps away from Abu Dhabi's most prominent attractions, it provides comfortable, heated access to prestigious museums, beaches, and cultural venues.

 

The complex features 717 apartments ranging in size from 89 to 446 square meters, including 1-3 bedroom apartments, as well as master and guest bedrooms. Residents have access to exquisite cafes, boutique fitness studios, coworking areas, and pet grooming services.

 

Localización en el mapa

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
