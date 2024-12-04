  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Casa adosada Terra Golf Collection Phase 2

Casa adosada Terra Golf Collection Phase 2

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$2,85M
;
22
ID: 32601
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 8/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.

 

Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan living room, terrace, and backyard surrounded by greenery.

 

The design of Terra Golf villas is characterized by clean, straight lines and geometric precision. The villas showcase a bold combination of rectangular shapes, creating a visually striking aesthetic that complements the natural beauty of the golf course. This geometric style defines the exterior and flows seamlessly into the interior spaces, creating a sense of clarity and purpose in every corner.

 

The golf course is not just a backdrop, but an integral part of the Terra Golf Collection living space. Large windows and sliding glass doors offer unobstructed views of the verdant landscape, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Complejos similares
Villa Fairway Villas Emaar South
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$816,600
Casa adosada Velora
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$679,452
Villa Private Waterfront Residences with Timeless Architecture / RAK NB Collection
Mina Al arab, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$4,94M
Villa Rivana The Valley by Emaar
Al Marmoom, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$762,440
Villa Kayan Phase 2
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,33M
Casa adosada Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$2,85M
Otros complejos
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$358,329
Año de construcción 2025
Encuentre el hogar en una comunidad con su propio encanto único en Camelia Villas, una colección de casas adosadas rodeadas de servicios deportivos, atracciones acuáticas y otras experiencias extraordinarias. Esta es una vida bien vivida. En Camelia, no hay dos días iguales. Los pasos desde…
Desarrollador
damac properties
Dejar una solicitud
Villa Coral Villas Collection Canberry Sky Nakheel
Villa Coral Villas Collection Canberry Sky Nakheel
Villa Coral Villas Collection Canberry Sky Nakheel
Villa Coral Villas Collection Canberry Sky Nakheel
Villa Coral Villas Collection Canberry Sky Nakheel
Villa Coral Villas Collection Canberry Sky Nakheel
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$11,05M
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Nos complace ofrecer "Tropical Mist", una fabulosa villa de lujo extra frente al mar, con 5 dormitorios, parte del proyecto llamado "Beach Villas Collection", y creada por el galardonado desarrollador "Nakheel". en uno de los lugares más exclusivos e icónicos del mundo: Palm Jebel Ali en Dub…
Agencia
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Dejar una solicitud
Villa Rivana The Valley by Emaar
Villa Rivana The Valley by Emaar
Villa Rivana The Valley by Emaar
Villa Rivana The Valley by Emaar
Villa Rivana The Valley by Emaar
Villa Rivana The Valley by Emaar
Al Marmoom, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$762,440
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Villas de lujo diseñadas a medida en venta, ubicadas en Palm Jebel Ali. Sobre plano 2027 La villa "Cranberry Sky" Parte del proyecto Coral Villas Collection de pisos G + 2 cuenta con 7 dormitorios, biblioteca y un salón con terraza. Nakheel es un desarrollador líder a nivel mundial que…
Agencia
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Dejar una solicitud
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
