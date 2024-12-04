  1. Realting.com
  4. Complejo residencial The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Complejo residencial The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$520,000
;
17 1
ID: 28118
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 26/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

Sunset Bay 5 by developer Imtiaz is the perfect secluded island coastline, combining harmony and simplicity. Here, life flows to the rhythm of the tide, and every moment is filled with tranquility. Surrounded by the sea, sky, and picturesque landscapes, this address brings clarity and ease to everyday life.

 

The complex offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, combining thoughtful design with panoramic views and seamless connectivity to the coastal beauty of Dubai Islands. Conveniently located near the city center, it combines the serenity of island life with the comfort of urban infrastructure.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Alimentación
Ocio

Reseña en vídeo de complejo residencial The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

