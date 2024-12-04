Complejo residencial The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Sunset Bay 5 by developer Imtiaz is the perfect secluded island coastline, combining harmony and simplicity. Here, life flows to the rhythm of the tide, and every moment is filled with tranquility. Surrounded by the sea, sky, and picturesque landscapes, this address brings clarity and ease to everyday life.

The complex offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, combining thoughtful design with panoramic views and seamless connectivity to the coastal beauty of Dubai Islands. Conveniently located near the city center, it combines the serenity of island life with the comfort of urban infrastructure.