Complejo residencial Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah:

Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity.

Project Overview:

Location: North Harbour – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

Completion: Expected Q3 2028.

Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Unit Types & Prices:

A wide selection of elegant residences with spacious layouts and breathtaking waterfront views:

Studios ~ 36 m² from 200.000€

1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 60 m² from 290.000€

2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 100 m² from 590.000€

3-Bedroom Duplex ~267 m² from 1.400.000

Flexible payment plans available (e.g., 50/50 or 65/35).

Amenities & Lifestyle:

Infinity pool with panoramic sea views.

State-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, sauna & steam rooms.

Open-air cinema under the stars.

Kids’ pool & family play areas.

Co-working spaces & exclusive lounge with juice bar.

Direct marina access, waterfront promenade & water sports options.

Prime Location:

Set directly on the waterfront of Mina Al Arab.

Surrounded by luxury resorts including Anantara, Nikki Beach & InterContinental Hotel.

Only 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Ideal for residency, holiday homes, or high-yield investments.

Investment Highlights:

Entry-level pricing from just 200.000€

Projected rental yields: 6–8% annually.

Strong capital appreciation potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming tourism market.

Waterfront freehold ownership by a trusted UAE developer.

Conclusion:

Mirasol II offers the best of both worlds – luxurious resort-style living by the sea and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

Secure your waterfront residence today before prices rise!