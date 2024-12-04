Complejo residencial Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

  1. Realting.com
ID: 28105
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 25/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Ras al-Jaima
  • Ciudad
    Mina Al arab

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Funciones de reparación:

  • Acabado rugoso

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Sobre el complejo

Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah:

Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity.

Project Overview:

  • Location: North Harbour – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • Completion: Expected Q3 2028.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Unit Types & Prices:

A wide selection of elegant residences with spacious layouts and breathtaking waterfront views:

  • Studios ~ 36 m² from 200.000€

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 60 m² from 290.000€

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 100 m² from 590.000€

  • 3-Bedroom Duplex ~267 m² from 1.400.000

Flexible payment plans available (e.g., 50/50 or 65/35).

Amenities & Lifestyle:

  • Infinity pool with panoramic sea views.

  • State-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, sauna & steam rooms.

  • Open-air cinema under the stars.

  • Kids’ pool & family play areas.

  • Co-working spaces & exclusive lounge with juice bar.

  • Direct marina access, waterfront promenade & water sports options.

Prime Location:

  • Set directly on the waterfront of Mina Al Arab.

  • Surrounded by luxury resorts including Anantara, Nikki Beach & InterContinental Hotel.

  • Only 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

  • Ideal for residency, holiday homes, or high-yield investments.

Investment Highlights:

  • Entry-level pricing from just 200.000€

  • Projected rental yields: 6–8% annually.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming tourism market.

  • Waterfront freehold ownership by a trusted UAE developer.

Conclusion:

Mirasol II offers the best of both worlds – luxurious resort-style living by the sea and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

Secure your waterfront residence today before prices rise!

Localización en el mapa

Mina Al arab, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

