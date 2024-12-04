  1. Realting.com
Barrio residencial Premium real estate

Ghantout, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$465,753
10
ID: 28088
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi
  • Barrio
    Abu Dhabi
  • Ciudad
    Ghantout

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of branded apartments.

 

 

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will be able to enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking areas, a promenade, and a private beach.

 

Ghadeer Al Tair in Abu Dhabi is a quiet and elegant area offering a convenient location close to the capital's key attractions. The area attracts visitors with its well-maintained green environment, modern residential complexes, and amenities for the whole family. The pleasant, peaceful atmosphere is ideal for living and relaxing. Its proximity to shopping centers and schools makes Ghadeer Al Tair a desirable place for comfortable living.

Localización en el mapa

Ghantout, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
