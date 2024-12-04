  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Dubái
  4. Complejo residencial Interest-free installment plan for 6 years

Complejo residencial Interest-free installment plan for 6 years

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$597,260
BTC
7.1042888
ETH
372.3661498
USDT
590 501.7079525
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
8
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 28067
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái
  • Metro
    Palm Deira (~ 1000 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

The Ocean Crest project is a modern residential complex ideally located near the sea, offering a unique combination of comfort and natural beauty. The architecture of the complex is minimalist in style, using advanced materials that ensure long-term durability and aesthetic appeal.

The living spaces feature spacious layouts and large windows that fill the rooms with natural light and offer magnificent views of the ocean and surrounding nature. The complex provides all the necessary amenities, including recreation areas, sports grounds, and landscaped green areas.

Ocean Crest is aimed at those who appreciate a high standard of living in harmony with nature and want to enjoy a peaceful yet fulfilling life by the sea. This project is ideal for both permanent residence and investment in quality real estate with the prospect of value growth.

 

 

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Claydon House
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$493,151
Complejo residencial New complex of townhouses Kensington Gardens with a private school and lagoons, International City Phase 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$883,933
Complejo residencial New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$804,925
Complejo residencial Canal Front Residences
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$550,744
Complejo residencial New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$439,646
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Interest-free installment plan for 6 years
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$597,260
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial W Residence
Complejo residencial W Residence
Complejo residencial W Residence
Complejo residencial W Residence
Complejo residencial W Residence
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial W Residence
Complejo residencial W Residence
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$136,015
Promoción: Venta Categoría: Apartamento Área: Dubai Center Ubicación adicional: Residencias W Habitaciones: 3 + cuarto de servicio  Baños: 3 + aseo de invitados Vista: vista completa de Burj Khalifa  Estacionamiento: 2 Piso: en el piso superior  Amueblado: Sin amueblar   Balcón: 3  Disponibi…
Agencia
DOM REAL ESTATE
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$2,09M
Amazonia por Palladium Development es el proyecto único en el corazón de Al Jaddaf, Dubai, que combina estilo elegante, tecnologías innovadoras y ubicación premium. El complejo incluye apartamentos inteligentes totalmente equipados, diseñados teniendo en cuenta los más altos estándares de co…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Mallside Residence
Complejo residencial Mallside Residence
Complejo residencial Mallside Residence
Complejo residencial Mallside Residence
Complejo residencial Mallside Residence
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Mallside Residence
Complejo residencial Mallside Residence
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$586,986
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 24
¡Apartamentos en el complejo premium Mallside Branded Residence en el área de Dubai Hills Estate! Vistas panorámicas de los lugares emblemáticos de Dubái: ¡BurjAl Arab y Burj Khalifa! ¡El retorno de la inversión promedia el 6,9%! ¡Perfecto para una vida cómoda y una inversión! Infraestructu…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones