  Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

Kestel, Turquía
de
$176,886
;
10
ID: 32645
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1118
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 14/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Kestel

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

Sobre el complejo

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 2 Balconies
  • Views of the complex grounds and mountains

Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from the sea in the coastal district of Kestel. It consists of nine 6-story apartment blocks set on a landscaped area of ​​13,778 m².

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool with children's section and water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Lobby and concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center: sauna, jacuzzi, hammam, steam room, massage room
  • Conference room
  • Cinema room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • Mini golf
  • Sports court
  • BBQ area
  • Wireless internet
  • Satellite antenna
  • Power generator
  • 24-hour security
  • Car parking

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Kestel, Turquía
