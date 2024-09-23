Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Balconies

Views of the complex grounds and mountains

Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from the sea in the coastal district of Kestel. It consists of nine 6-story apartment blocks set on a landscaped area of ​​13,778 m².

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds

Outdoor swimming pool with children's section and water slides

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Lobby and concierge service

Modern elevators

Fitness center

Spa center: sauna, jacuzzi, hammam, steam room, massage room

Conference room

Cinema room

Billiards

Table tennis

Children's playground

Mini golf

Sports court

BBQ area

Wireless internet

Satellite antenna

Power generator

24-hour security

Car parking

For more information on this project, please call or email us.