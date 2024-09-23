  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  4. Complejo residencial 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.

Complejo residencial 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.

Alanya, Turquía
de
$130,310
15
Última actualización: 27/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

One-bedroom apartments (1+1), measuring 60 sq m, are for sale in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.

This project is ideal for those who want to live close to the sea while still having all the city's amenities within walking distance, as well as for investors looking to rent out their apartments.

The Cleopatra Beach area is extremely popular with tourists. The city's main attractions are all within walking distance: shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, public transportation, supermarkets, and more.

The new residential complex, with a land area of ​​4,500 sq m, will consist of two 8-story blocks, 600 meters from the sea.

All apartments are sold fully finished, with kitchen units with granite countertops and a bathroom.

Infrastructure:

  • Water park
  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Gym
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Massage room
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation gazebo
  • Covered parking
  • BBQ area
  • Botanical garden
  • Café/bar
  • Security and video surveillance
  • Artificial waterfall
  • Walking paths
  • Playroom
  • Children's pool

Key features:

  • Steel door
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • PVC balcony doors and windows
  • Spacious living room
  • Fully equipped bathroom

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Alanya, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Complejo residencial 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Alanya, Turquía
de
$130,310
