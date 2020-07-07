  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
$113,000
9
ID: 28082
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale
  • Pueblo
    Ban Bang Thao

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years!

This modern residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Bang Tao Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of four buildings and includes 614 apartments ranging from 40 sq m to 140 sq m, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

Completion date: Q1 2028.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Coworking areas
  • Games room
  • And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia

Pregunte lo que quiera
