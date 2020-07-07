  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.

Karon, Tailandia
de
$116,000
7
ID: 28080
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Karon

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Located just 800 meters from Kata Beach, one of Phuket's most popular tourist destinations, the apartment complex offers ideal living, leisure, and investment opportunities.

Restaurants, shops, and spas are within walking distance, providing residents with a high level of comfort and convenience.

The complex comprises 686 apartments, all fully furnished using high-quality materials such as engineered stone and textured wood.

The interior is designed in a contemporary style, with an emphasis on ergonomics and functionality. Large windows and balconies provide ample natural light and stunning views of the natural landscape and sea.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 800 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-2
  • Living area: 26 m² - 75 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Price includes: finishing, furniture package, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Outdoor lounge areas
  • Coworking areas
  • Garden and terrace for sunset viewing

Localización en el mapa

Karon, Tailandia

