  1. Realting.com
  2. Rusia
  3. Moscú
  4. Casa rural NICOLE

Casa rural NICOLE

Moscú, Rusia
de
$3,01M
;
15
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32881
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 3706631
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 17/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Rusia
  • Región / estado
    Distrito federal Central
  • Ciudad
    Moscú
  • Metro
    Kitay-gorod (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Kuznetsky Most (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Lubyanka (~ 400 m)
  • Metro
    Okhotny Ryad (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Ploshchad Revolyutsii (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Teatralnaya (~ 400 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    7

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Heatherwick Studio and Paris Classical Architecture bring their immeasurable talent to the task of rebuilding what once was — and will soon be again — Moscow’s most desirable neighbourhood. The architecture reinvents heritage by daring to reimagine long-standing, historic façades with contemporary additions, embracing a seamless aesthetic that points to the future while respectfully preserving traces of the past. Development of this calibre has never been seen before in Russia. The scheme is made up of three key areas: Club, Residence and Collection — each developed fr om a family of buildings. The overall design celebrates the existing structures and creates a four-dimensional experience linking historic spaces with new. Kitay-Gorod is an area of strategic and historic importance in the heart of Moscow that has been neglected in recent decades, leading to a sealing-off of the district and an interruption of flow between the city’s most prominent sites, including Red Square, the Kremlin, the Bolshoi Theatre, Saint Basils Cathedral, GUM and TSUM department stores. Harmonious Landscape Design Nicole brings together a mix of public green spaces and gardens for private residential use, designed by Landscape Bureau DS architecture and Derevo Park. Inspired by French courtyards surrounded by stately neoclassical architecture, the landscaping is designed to be in stylistic harmony with the structures. The public areas offer a living environment in the heart of Moscow, evolving and shifting throughout the seasons like the city itself. The private outdoor spaces for residents will feature a variety of flowering plants and evergreen trees and shrubs, as well as water features and a fireplace to create spaces of tranquility and convivial comfort. The Common Areas From the Grand Lobby to the private clubs, Nicole’s common areas are designed to inspire connection. Each individual space is customized from floor to ceiling to align with its intended purpose, resulting in a distinctive blend of aesthetics and a journey of surprise from one lavish venue to the next. Imaginative in layout, highly expressive in color and materiality and rich in exquisite detail, the shared spaces themselves work to create and sustain a new urban lifestyle for residents. An Exclusive Lifestyle Residents gain access to a unique private club membership, benefiting from an exclusive array of services and amenities. Dedicated to creating an urban lifestyle that encourages connection, conviviality and wellbeing in an atmosphere of total elegance and utmost discretion. Otherworldly Apartments Nicole Сlub and Nicole Residence residences feature interior design by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA London Studio) that treats every detail as an opportunity for artistic expression. Divided into two aesthetic categories, Classic and Modern, the apartments favor the world’s finest materials and installations, embracing diverse inspirations that converge around a common thread of excellence. Classic apartments embody timeless grandeur through the presence of ornate cornicing on walls and ceilings, timber basketweave flooring and architrave finishes that frame traditional design details in a contemporary context. Minimalist in comparison, the Modern apartments feature a crisp contrast of cool stainless-steel detailing and warm timber flooring, creating spaces wh ere serenity and luxury speak through clean lines and thoughtful forms. Nicole Collection Coho Interior Design brings French timeless chic to the Collection. The interior showcases a sophisticated and lively eclectic style, achieved through exquisite modern finishes combined with classic shapes and proportions. The public spaces are adorned exclusively with natural materials: precious woods, natural stone — marble and travertine — and decorative brass elements. Finishes The project features White Box Deluxe pre-finishing. Exceptional architectural and interior solutions. Premium Smart engineering and equipment. The pre-finish state of each apartment allows the space to be adapted to the owner's needs and individual design project. Frame partitions enable maximally quiet and clean work when relocating them or adapting the outlet network. Additionally, it is possible to choose a option and finish collections from the world-renowned design bureau.
Instalaciones del complejo
Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 76.2 – 123.1
Precio por m², USD 37,034 – 40,737
Precio del apartamento, USD 3,01M – 4,56M
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 116.5 – 173.7
Precio por m², USD 32,096 – 34,565
Precio del apartamento, USD 3,74M – 6,00M

Localización en el mapa

Moscú, Rusia
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Pueblo de cabañas Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Rusia
de
$11,508
Casa club ZK The LAKE
Moscú, Rusia
de
$453,947
Pueblo de cabañas Levada
Lehtusi, Rusia
de
$19,493
Pueblo de cabañas Sosnovyj plaz
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Rusia
de
$27,783
Pueblo de cabañas Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Rusia
de
$16,044
Está viendo
Casa rural NICOLE
Moscú, Rusia
de
$3,01M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Pueblo de cabañas Prilesnyj stil
Pueblo de cabañas Prilesnyj stil
Pueblo de cabañas Prilesnyj stil
Pueblo de cabañas Prilesnyj stil
Pueblo de cabañas Prilesnyj stil
Mostrar todo Pueblo de cabañas Prilesnyj stil
Pueblo de cabañas Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Rusia
de
$49,226
Desarrollador
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Dejar una solicitud
Pueblo de cabañas Negorod Zanevskij
Pueblo de cabañas Negorod Zanevskij
Pueblo de cabañas Negorod Zanevskij
Pueblo de cabañas Negorod Zanevskij
Pueblo de cabañas Negorod Zanevskij
Pueblo de cabañas Negorod Zanevskij
Pueblo de cabañas Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Rusia
de
$179,298
Negorod Zanevsky es una alternativa cómoda y proporcional a los complejos residenciales en el suroeste de San Petersburgo. El complejo residencial de campo "Negorod Zanevsky" se encuentra en el distrito de Vsevolozhsky de la región de Leningrado, a 12 km del Gran Puente Obukhovsky."Negorod Z…
Desarrollador
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Dejar una solicitud
Pueblo de cabañas Korkinskij Rucej
Pueblo de cabañas Korkinskij Rucej
Pueblo de cabañas Korkinskij Rucej
Pueblo de cabañas Korkinskij Rucej
Pueblo de cabañas Korkinskij Rucej
Mostrar todo Pueblo de cabañas Korkinskij Rucej
Pueblo de cabañas Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Rusia
de
$21,978
El pueblo "Korkinsky Creek" está situado en el distrito Vsevolozhsky de la región de Len. A sólo 12 km de San Petersburgo, no lejos del lago Korkin. Si sueñas con una vida rica y cómoda en la naturaleza cerca de la ciudad, entonces zonas económicas con un buen ambiente natural y una corrient…
Desarrollador
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Rusia
¿Dónde viven los rusos ahora y dónde les gustaría vivir en el futuro?
04.02.2021
¿Dónde viven los rusos ahora y dónde les gustaría vivir en el futuro?
Vivir con Putin como vecino: una selección de bienes raíces en el Krai de Krasnodar
26.01.2021
Vivir con Putin como vecino: una selección de bienes raíces en el Krai de Krasnodar
El fundador de World Property Invest habla sobre cómo obtener un permiso de residencia europeo por inversiones
22.12.2020
El fundador de World Property Invest habla sobre cómo obtener un permiso de residencia europeo por inversiones
La ruta aérea Moscú-Helsinki estará disponible para los clientes de Aeroflot a partir del 24 de diciembre
21.12.2020
La ruta aérea Moscú-Helsinki estará disponible para los clientes de Aeroflot a partir del 24 de diciembre
La jefe del Departamento de Propiedades en el Extranjero de FON LLC sobre el impacto de la pandemia en el número de transacciones en Rusia y en el extranjero
30.10.2020
La jefe del Departamento de Propiedades en el Extranjero de FON LLC sobre el impacto de la pandemia en el número de transacciones en Rusia y en el extranjero
«Más del 60% del personal de Centro Inmobiliario Urbano son antiguos clientes». Olga Chernysheva ha hablado de los principios del trabajo de la empresa
20.10.2020
«Más del 60% del personal de Centro Inmobiliario Urbano son antiguos clientes». Olga Chernysheva ha hablado de los principios del trabajo de la empresa
La exposición en línea de MIPIF: «Bienes raíces en el extranjero — Hora de actuar» pospuesta del 1 al 11 de noviembre de 2020
08.10.2020
La exposición en línea de MIPIF: «Bienes raíces en el extranjero — Hora de actuar» pospuesta del 1 al 11 de noviembre de 2020
La exposición en línea de MIPIF tendrá lugar del 8 al 18 de octubre: Inmobiliaria en el extranjero — Hora de actuar
15.09.2020
La exposición en línea de MIPIF tendrá lugar del 8 al 18 de octubre: Inmobiliaria en el extranjero — Hora de actuar
Mostrar todas las publicaciones