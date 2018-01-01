New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France

The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking.

Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock

Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone

Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m

Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²)

Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms

Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers

Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms

LEDs in bathrooms and showers

Electric towel warmer

Wall hung toilets

Built-in wardrobes

Electric roller shutters with central control

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.