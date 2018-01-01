  1. Realting.com
  First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France

First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France

Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Francia
€258,000
Sobre el complejo

The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby.

The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a garden for residents will be made, consisting of olive trees, lindens, lemon and orange trees. Basement parking with remote control door. Bicycle rooms are guarded on the ground and basement floors. Elevators serve all floors and parking. On the ground floor, residents will have a choice of shops.

A parking space is already included in the price.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Walls and ceilings of all rooms are painted with smooth white paint
  • The floors of all rooms are covered with glazed porcelain tiles
  • Bathrooms and shower rooms are tiled, equipped with a heated towel rail and a washbasin, a mirror with lighting
  • Double glazing on all windows
  • Roller shutters are motorized in living rooms
  • Hot water is produced by a heat pump
  • Individual heating with convectors
  • Lobby access controlled by digital code, videophone and Vigik badge
  • Entrance doors are equipped with A2P security locks
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 30 m from the bus stop — 8 routes serving the city center, railway station, beaches, port, shopping center, college, high schools
  • 1 km from the future tram stop, opening scheduled for 2026
  • 1 km from the railway station of national and international lines
  • 500 m from the future cable car project connecting the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var with the Nice Méridia area
  • 3 minutes to the A8 motorway towards Cannes and Monaco
  • 8 minutes by car from Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Francia

