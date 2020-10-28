  1. Realting.com
  2. Chipre
  3. Limasol
  4. Complejo residencial Aster Residences

Complejo residencial Aster Residences

Limasol, Chipre
Precio en demanda
;
32 1
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32590
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 7/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Chipre
  • Barrio
    Limassol District
  • Ciudad
    Limasol

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    3

Sobre el complejo

Aster Residences is a prestigious residential project located in the vibrant heart of Limassol, epitomizing modern urban living through its sophisticated design and prime location. This thoughtfully planned development comprises two distinct residential buildings, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of its residents. The first building houses three generously proportioned 2-bedroom apartments, each offering approximately 75 square meters of interior space and complemented by spacious 20 square meter balconies, ideal for outdoor relaxation or entertaining guests. Additionally, the building features three elegant 3-bedroom apartments, providing approximately 105 square meters of living space with similarly expansive 20 square meter balconies, ensuring a perfect balance of functionality and comfort for larger households.

The second building showcases a wider variety of living options, including six beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartments, each measuring around 80 square meters with ample 20 square meter balconies that invite natural light and outdoor enjoyment. For those seeking a more compact yet stylish living arrangement, the building also features three chic 1-bedroom apartments, each spanning 55 square meters with cozy 10 square meter balconies, offering a cozy retreat for individuals or couples. A remarkable feature of the second building is the rooftop communal swimming pool, an inviting space exclusively available to residents of both buildings. This unique amenity not only provides a tranquil escape but also boasts stunning views of the surrounding cityscape, making it an ideal spot to unwind or socialize.

Situated in a central location within Limassol, Aster Residences places its residents within close distance of all essential amenities, including shops, restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities, ensuring unmatched convenience for daily life. The project’s strategic placement in one of Cyprus’s most dynamic cities offers the perfect blend of urban vibrancy and residential serenity. Furthermore, Aster Residences is a shining example of sustainable design, achieving an Energy Efficiency rating of A, reflecting a commitment to eco-conscious living and reduced environmental impact.

Blending contemporary architecture, premium amenities, and a prime location, Aster Residences is more than just a place to live—it is a lifestyle choice that caters to modern needs while maintaining a focus on comfort, sustainability, and community. Whether for families, professionals, or investors, this development represents an exceptional opportunity to experience the best that Limassol has to offer.

Instalaciones del complejo
Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 62.0
Precio por m², USD 4,758
Precio del apartamento, USD 294,828
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 107.0
Precio por m², USD 4,187 – 4,373
Precio del apartamento, USD 448,097 – 468,002

Localización en el mapa

Limasol, Chipre
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Reseña en vídeo de complejo residencial Aster Residences

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Hilltop Villa
Chloraka, Chipre
de
$1,20M
Complejo residencial Vista Gardens
Kissonerga, Chipre
de
$231,161
Complejo residencial Quattro
Pafos, Chipre
de
$415,249
Complejo residencial Elite Residences
Yeroskipou, Chipre
de
$971,078
Complejo residencial Nour Residence
Kapparis, Chipre
de
$233,768
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Aster Residences
Limasol, Chipre
Precio en demanda
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial TERRA LIFE
Complejo residencial TERRA LIFE
Complejo residencial TERRA LIFE
Complejo residencial TERRA LIFE
Complejo residencial TERRA LIFE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial TERRA LIFE
Complejo residencial TERRA LIFE
Larnaca, Chipre
de
$142,216
Año de construcción 2025
Terra Life in IskeleTricon Development ha presentado su nuevo proyecto, Terra Life, en Turquía. El complejo, compuesto por varios bloques de estudios de baja altura, se ubicará en la zona turística de Iskele en el norte de Chipre. La fecha estimada de finalización es el 2025 de diciembre.La …
Agencia
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Complejo residencial The Gallery
Complejo residencial The Gallery
Complejo residencial The Gallery
Complejo residencial The Gallery
Complejo residencial The Gallery
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial The Gallery
Complejo residencial The Gallery
Chloraka, Chipre
de
$1,80M
Área 504–1 400 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
La Galería es una colección boutique de siete residencias privadas contemporáneas en Paphos, diseñadas con armonía, elegancia y funcionalidad en mente. Situada cerca de la playa, cada casa ofrece impresionantes vistas al mar, sin costuras interiores y arquitectura sofisticada inspirada en lo…
Asociación
BitProperty
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Asociación
BitProperty
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский
Complejo residencial Flow
Complejo residencial Flow
Complejo residencial Flow
Complejo residencial Flow
Complejo residencial Flow
Complejo residencial Flow
Foinikaria, Chipre
de
$385,195
Área 96–174 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
Flow es un desarrollo de trabajo de primera calidad que combina apartamentos de élite y oficinas modernas en un solo edificio con estilo cerca del centro de la ciudad de Limassol. Situado a solo 600 m de playas de arena y rodeado de tiendas, restaurantes, escuelas y lugares culturales. El ap…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
95.8
317,309
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
174.1
725,948
Asociación
BitProperty
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Asociación
BitProperty
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Chipre
Por qué Chipre ha suspendido el programa de visados dorados a cambio de inversiones
28.10.2020
Por qué Chipre ha suspendido el programa de visados dorados a cambio de inversiones
«La inversión: el método más rápido para obtener la nacionalidad chipriota ». Cómo obtener un permiso de residencia y un pasaporte local en Chipre
27.07.2020
«La inversión: el método más rápido para obtener la nacionalidad chipriota ». Cómo obtener un permiso de residencia y un pasaporte local en Chipre
Mostrar todas las publicaciones