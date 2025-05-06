Show property on map Show properties list
Studios with garage for sale in Egypt

Hurghada
30
Red Sea
55
Al Hadaba
21
Matruh
3
11 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic project in an idyl…
$38,641
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
$25,291
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/7
Studio apartment with sea view for sale Residential complex. New construction. Install…
$71,211
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Studio-Apartment mit großzügigem Balkon und offener Küche – Hurghada, Rotes Meer About th…
$43,263
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
$30,187
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
$32,402
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
$32,025
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
La Bella Palace A new secure compound has a large swimming pool. There are a variety of 1 …
$22,356
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
At Cala Sahl Hasheesh, sophistication meets seaside serenity across 92,000 square meters of …
$77,224
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located at Al ahyaa a…
$47,721
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/43
Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, that offers spacious and mod…
$37,323
