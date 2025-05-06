Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Studios for sale in Egypt

Hurghada
30
Red Sea
55
Al Hadaba
21
Matruh
3
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in El Alamein, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a nice ground floor chalet with a garden in Marina 1 in the second district, a bea…
$102,700
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go