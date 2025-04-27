Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with private beach and swim…
$130,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Furnished 2 bedroom apartment with roof in a complex with a swimming pool. Spacious 2 bedr…
$40,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
Brand new spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Casablanca Beach.A spacious one-bedroom apartment …
$74,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New apartment with two bedrooms in the compound “El Nessim Heights” near the central street …
$68,516
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique boutique complex in the very center of Sakhl Hashish. mirador sahl hasheesh — This…
$93,464
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
1 bedroom apartment in Mangrove Residence, El Gouna.Bright apartment with 1 bedroom is locat…
$250,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a panoramic view of the sea in a residential complex with its …
$270,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with a private beach and sw…
$154,684
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a private beach Palma Resort.2 bedroom apartment…
$132,142
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
$29,270
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
One-bedroom apartment in a fashionable complex on the first line Scandic Resort. A cozy an…
$90,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
Cala Sahl Hasheesh-Rear Real Estate in a prestigious resort. STUDURIA, apartments and pentho…
$54,850
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 balconies in a residential complex in the north of HurghadaA…
$36,918
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
New modern residential complex Aqua Infiniti! Installment for ready-made apartments, the pro…
$26,556
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/5
Sales are open in a new residential complex with 3 swimming pools a 5-minute walk from the b…
$41,870
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments for sale in Tiba Golden, Hurghada - 2 bedrooms, views of the pool.We offer for sa…
$83,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located in a modern residential complex with its own beach and swimming poo…
$82,067
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Imperial Resort is a unique oasis in the north of Hurghada within walking distance to the se…
$50,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea views in one of the best complexes of Hurghada.Cozy apartme…
$65,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views at Samra Bay Hotel.Luxury apartment with two bedroom…
$172,359
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
ICONIC RESORT is a new residential complex in the center of Hurghada, a 7-minute walk from S…
$26,540
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment in a new compound with a private beach Scandic Resort. …
$75,279
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/6
Stylish apartment with 1 bedroom in the compound of Florence Hamsin.A brand new 1 bedroom ap…
$68,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
New 2 bedroom apartment in the Casablanca Beach complex.A cozy two-bedroom apartment is loca…
$72,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
$55,015
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright 2-bedroom/3-balcony apartment in the Princess Resort compound with its own beach. T…
$200,899
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
Storia Del Mare is a new residential complex with its own beach in the central part of Hurgh…
$64,433
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/5
Sale of an apartment with 2 bedrooms and an atmosphere in the El Hambra complex. The comple…
$69,900
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
Stylish furnished 2 bedroom apartment in a compound with a swimming pool.Stylish apartment f…
$58,440
