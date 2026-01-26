Apartment in a new building Hayat Beach Resort – Al Ahyaa, Hurghada

Hayat Beach Resort is more than a residential development; it is a vision of modern coastal living in one of the Red Sea’s most dynamic emerging zones. Located in the heart of the Al Ahyaa district, this premium project combines architectural energy, leisure-focused comfort, and strong investment fundamentals. Its strategic position near the coast ensures residents enjoy a vacation-style atmosphere with seamless accessibility—making it ideal for holiday homeowners and savvy investors alike.

Location Advantage – Why Al Ahyaa?

Al Ahyaa is rapidly becoming one of Hurghada’s most exciting residential and tourism hubs. Known for its open beach access and proximity to the luxury destination of El Gouna, it offers a perfect balance between serene coastal living and convenient city life.

Hayat Beach Resort benefits from:

Prime Coastal Position: Direct access to the beautiful waters of the Red Sea.

Proximity to El Gouna: Just a short drive from world-class golf courses, marinas, and fine dining.

Upscale Development Zone: Located in an area characterized by newer, modern resorts and expanding infrastructure.

Resort Lifestyle: A peaceful, premium atmosphere far from the noise of central Hurghada, yet fully connected to all daily necessities.

Al Ahyaa attracts a diverse mix of holidaymakers and long-term residents seeking an affordable yet high-quality lifestyle by the sea. Its ongoing development ensures consistent growth in value.

Architectural Vision & Design

Hayat Beach Resort spans an impressive 30,000 square meters, masterfully planned to blend leisure with luxury.

The project comprises 580 residential units, including:

Studios

1-Bedroom Apartments

2-Bedroom Apartments

The architectural style emphasizes space, light, and panoramic views. Every unit is designed to maximize the coastal experience, ensuring residents feel at home whether they are staying for a weekend getaway or seeking a permanent residence.

Lifestyle & Premium Amenities

Hayat Beach Resort is designed as a fully integrated community, offering a complete resort lifestyle experience:

Water Features: 7 swimming pools, including heated pools for year-round enjoyment, and a thrilling on-site Aqua Park.

Leisure & Wellness: Private Marina access, a fully equipped Gym, and a relaxing Spa.

Dining: On-site Restaurant & Café featuring stunning panoramic views.

Convenience: 2,000 sqm of commercial space for shopping and dining needs.

Infrastructure: Underground parking and premium hotel-style services.

These amenities create a self-sufficient environment where comfort, leisure, and relaxation are always within reach.

Investment Potential in Al Ahyaa

Al Ahyaa is currently one of the most attractive zones for investors looking for high growth. As demand for affordable luxury by the sea continues to rise, projects like Hayat Beach Resort are perfectly positioned to capture both the vacation rental market and long-term appreciation.

Hayat Beach Resort stands out due to:

High Rental Demand: Appeals to tourists seeking resort-style amenities at an accessible price point.

Competitive Pricing: Offers incredible value compared to older, more expensive city-center districts.

Resort Appeal: The vast array of facilities (Aqua Park, Marina access) makes it a magnet for holiday bookings.

Strategic Location: Its position between Hurghada and El Gouna captures the best of both worlds.

This combination supports strong rental yields and significant long-term capital appreciation, making it a strategic addition to any investment portfolio.

Flexible Payment Plans

Hayat Beach Resort offers highly competitive, buyer-friendly payment terms:

Down Payment: 15%

Installment Period: Flexible payment over 5 years.

Cash Discount: A significant 20% discount for cash buyers.

Maintenance: 10%

A Smart Choice in a Growing Location

Hayat Beach Resort is ideal for:

Holiday home buyers seeking a fun, resort-style escape near the beach.

Families looking for an active, secure, and well-equipped environment.

International investors targeting high-yield, short-term rental opportunities.

Buyers prioritizing modern facilities and affordability.

Hayat Beach Resort is more than a residential project. It is a vibrant lifestyle destination and a strategic investment opportunity in one of the Red Sea’s most promising addresses. By combining modern architecture, extensive amenities, and a prime location, it delivers both lifestyle value and clear financial growth potentia