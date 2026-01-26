  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Hurghada
  4. Apartment in a new building Hayat Beach Resort – Al Ahyaa, Hurghada

Apartment in a new building Hayat Beach Resort – Al Ahyaa, Hurghada

Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
;
23 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 34011
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Hayat Beach Resort is more than a residential development; it is a vision of modern coastal living in one of the Red Sea’s most dynamic emerging zones. Located in the heart of the Al Ahyaa district, this premium project combines architectural energy, leisure-focused comfort, and strong investment fundamentals. Its strategic position near the coast ensures residents enjoy a vacation-style atmosphere with seamless accessibility—making it ideal for holiday homeowners and savvy investors alike.

Location Advantage – Why Al Ahyaa?

Al Ahyaa is rapidly becoming one of Hurghada’s most exciting residential and tourism hubs. Known for its open beach access and proximity to the luxury destination of El Gouna, it offers a perfect balance between serene coastal living and convenient city life.

Hayat Beach Resort benefits from:

  • Prime Coastal Position: Direct access to the beautiful waters of the Red Sea.

  • Proximity to El Gouna: Just a short drive from world-class golf courses, marinas, and fine dining.

  • Upscale Development Zone: Located in an area characterized by newer, modern resorts and expanding infrastructure.

  • Resort Lifestyle: A peaceful, premium atmosphere far from the noise of central Hurghada, yet fully connected to all daily necessities.

Al Ahyaa attracts a diverse mix of holidaymakers and long-term residents seeking an affordable yet high-quality lifestyle by the sea. Its ongoing development ensures consistent growth in value.

Architectural Vision & Design

Hayat Beach Resort spans an impressive 30,000 square meters, masterfully planned to blend leisure with luxury.

The project comprises 580 residential units, including:

  • Studios

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments

The architectural style emphasizes space, light, and panoramic views. Every unit is designed to maximize the coastal experience, ensuring residents feel at home whether they are staying for a weekend getaway or seeking a permanent residence.

Lifestyle & Premium Amenities

Hayat Beach Resort is designed as a fully integrated community, offering a complete resort lifestyle experience:

  • Water Features: 7 swimming pools, including heated pools for year-round enjoyment, and a thrilling on-site Aqua Park.

  • Leisure & Wellness: Private Marina access, a fully equipped Gym, and a relaxing Spa.

  • Dining: On-site Restaurant & Café featuring stunning panoramic views.

  • Convenience: 2,000 sqm of commercial space for shopping and dining needs.

  • Infrastructure: Underground parking and premium hotel-style services.

These amenities create a self-sufficient environment where comfort, leisure, and relaxation are always within reach.

Investment Potential in Al Ahyaa

Al Ahyaa is currently one of the most attractive zones for investors looking for high growth. As demand for affordable luxury by the sea continues to rise, projects like Hayat Beach Resort are perfectly positioned to capture both the vacation rental market and long-term appreciation.

Hayat Beach Resort stands out due to:

  • High Rental Demand: Appeals to tourists seeking resort-style amenities at an accessible price point.

  • Competitive Pricing: Offers incredible value compared to older, more expensive city-center districts.

  • Resort Appeal: The vast array of facilities (Aqua Park, Marina access) makes it a magnet for holiday bookings.

  • Strategic Location: Its position between Hurghada and El Gouna captures the best of both worlds.

This combination supports strong rental yields and significant long-term capital appreciation, making it a strategic addition to any investment portfolio.

Flexible Payment Plans

Hayat Beach Resort offers highly competitive, buyer-friendly payment terms:

  • Down Payment: 15%

  • Installment Period: Flexible payment over 5 years.

  • Cash Discount: A significant 20% discount for cash buyers.

  • Maintenance: 10%

A Smart Choice in a Growing Location

Hayat Beach Resort is ideal for:

  • Holiday home buyers seeking a fun, resort-style escape near the beach.

  • Families looking for an active, secure, and well-equipped environment.

  • International investors targeting high-yield, short-term rental opportunities.

  • Buyers prioritizing modern facilities and affordability.

Hayat Beach Resort is more than a residential project. It is a vibrant lifestyle destination and a strategic investment opportunity in one of the Red Sea’s most promising addresses. By combining modern architecture, extensive amenities, and a prime location, it delivers both lifestyle value and clear financial growth potentia

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Video Review of apartment building Hayat Beach Resort – Al Ahyaa, Hurghada

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Cala – Redefining Coastal Luxury Living in Sahl Hasheesh
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$88,955
VAT
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Residential complex Hurghada, Holidays Park Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$84,410
VAT
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Al Hadaba, Egypt
from
$42,109
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Hayat Beach Resort – Al Ahyaa, Hurghada
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana
Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana
Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana
Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana
Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana
Show all Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana
Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$37,774
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 75–114 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Holiday Park Resort – Coastal Living Redefined Experience the perfect harmony of comfort, leisure, and sophistication at Holiday Park Resort, a premier residential destination designed for those who seek a refined coastal lifestyle. Spanning 54,000 sqm in Magawish, this exceptional communi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 114.0
68,437 – 102,118
Agency
Homes Bay
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Homes Bay
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Hungarian, Dutch
Apartment building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh
Apartment building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh
Apartment building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh
Apartment building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh
Apartment building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh
Show all Apartment building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh
Apartment building Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh
Red Sea, Egypt
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 179 m²
1 real estate property 1
Soulferyo – Sahl Hasheesh is a low-density luxury residential project strategically positioned in one of the most sought-after locations in Sahl Hasheesh, directly overlooking the golf course and just 5 minutes from Old Town. Set on 53,000 sqm with only 250 exclusive units, the project en…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
179.0
305,247
Agency
Homes Bay
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Homes Bay
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Hungarian, Dutch
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Show all Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Al Hadaba, Egypt
from
$42,109
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 57 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Atlantis: Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury Discover Atlantis by Castello Development, a sophisticated residential community spanning 41,500 sqm in the heart of Hadaba. Designed for elegance, comfort, and convenience, Atlantis offers the perfect blend of contemporary desig…
Agency
Homes Bay
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Homes Bay
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Hungarian, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Egypt
Where to Buy Real Estate in Egypt: Overview of Districts and Prices
26.01.2026
Where to Buy Real Estate in Egypt: Overview of Districts and Prices
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Show all publications