Residential complex Hurghada, Arabia La Mora Resort

La Mora – Urban Living with Resort Comfort
Welcome to La Mora, a modern residential community spanning 24,000 sqm in the heart of the Arabia District. Designed for style, comfort, and convenience, La Mora blends city energy with resort-style relaxation.
Prime Location
Moments from beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment in the vibrant Arabia District.
Unit Types
Studios | 1BR | 2BR | 3BR
Thoughtfully designed layouts combining elegance and functionality.
Lifestyle Amenities
4 Swimming Pools & Aqua Park
Café, Gym & Dedicated Work Space
Kids’ Area & Playground
On-site Shopping Center
24/7 Security
Delivery
December 2026