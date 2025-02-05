  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Hurghada, Arabia La Mora Resort

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$35,114
VAT
from
$1,032/m²
BTC
0.4176740
ETH
21.8920821
USDT
34 716.6677377
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15 1
ID: 33109
Last update: 05/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

La Mora – Urban Living with Resort Comfort
Welcome to La Mora, a modern residential community spanning 24,000 sqm in the heart of the Arabia District. Designed for style, comfort, and convenience, La Mora blends city energy with resort-style relaxation.
Prime Location
Moments from beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment in the vibrant Arabia District.
Unit Types
Studios | 1BR | 2BR | 3BR
Thoughtfully designed layouts combining elegance and functionality.

Lifestyle Amenities
4 Swimming Pools & Aqua Park
Café, Gym & Dedicated Work Space
Kids’ Area & Playground
On-site Shopping Center
24/7 Security

Delivery
December 2026

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 62.0
Price per m², USD 1,076
Apartment price, USD 66,684

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt
Education
Food & Drink

Video Review of residential complex Hurghada, Arabia La Mora Resort

Similar complexes
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
Residential complex Welcome to Storia Del Mare, Hurghada, Arabia
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$69,058
Residential complex ORO Beach Where Coastal Living Meets Modern Luxury
Al Ahia', Egypt
from
$36,718
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$33,165
Residential complex Hurghada, Holidays Park Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$84,410
VAT
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
90,968
Developer
Castello
Leave a request
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 46–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 64.0
37,490 – 71,716
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 93.0
77,866 – 86,615
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
121,260 – 121,436
Agency
Hurghadians Property
Leave a request
