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Villas for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

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2 properties total found
Villa in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$740,766
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$955,072
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Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

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