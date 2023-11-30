Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Hurghada
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Brand new villa with a pool for sale in Magawish   Villa is located in a quiet Magawis…
€182,107
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 rooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
3 bedroom villa for sale in Hermitage Resort – Makadi.   Plot: 804 m2 BUA: 201 m2 …
€118,369
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
€299,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with sea view in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 9 rooms with sea view
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
€384,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
€900,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir