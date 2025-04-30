Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$280,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa on quite big size lot, with ocean view, gated community in Sosua, waliking …
$599,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
villa 144.65 m2 of constructions Price $ 235,000 Plot 350 m2 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths Lau…
$235,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
$290,000
3 bedroom house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-…
$399,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
$245,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 052 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$5,50M
Close
