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Houses for sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

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villas
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29 properties total found
House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$535,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$470,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$327,900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$10,90M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Resale Villa for Sale – 2 Bedrooms, Fully Furnished Fully furnished resale villa located wit…
$259,000
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House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$599,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
$439,900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 375 m²
Resale Villa for Sale – 4 Bedrooms, Fully Furnished Fully furnished resale villa located wit…
$990,000
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House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$799,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
This charming family home and rental property features a well-designed layout with spacious …
$450,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$5,50M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Residencial Hispaniola is a premier gated villa community located in the heart of Sosúa, Dom…
$235,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 052 m²
This exceptional villa for sale is located within the exclusive and prestigious Sosua Ocean …
$5,50M
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Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$278,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$950,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Incredible villa on quite big size lot, with ocean view, gated community in Sosua, waliking …
$599,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
House
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$500,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$599,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$899,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Customizable Villas Overview:  Discover a variety of tropical villas designed for style and…
$199,700
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House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$479,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$950,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican Republic Extensive tile terra…
$5,90M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Looking for a spacious and fully built Colibri Model villa? This cozy oversized version is l…
$317,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$529,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
$290,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
$245,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa 144.65 m2 of construction Price $235,000 Plot 350 m2 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths Laundry Ar…
$235,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$280,000
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Properties features in Sosua, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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