Pool Houses for sale in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 036 m²
Floor 2/2
In this villa, the spaces make up a structure that explores geometric dimensions with exquis…
$3,70M
Apartment in Dominican Republic
Apartment
Dominican Republic
Area 1 060 m²
Exclusive mountain project with only 29 lots, located in the gated community of Mata de Plat…
$106,011
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
$351,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$234,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
2-level penthouse with jacuzzi, in a private complex in front of Playa Las Ballenas, Las Ter…
$495,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$599,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
The project consists of a complex of apartments with hotel services and exclusive amenities,…
$164,600
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Intimate and naturalAn innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your life e…
$340,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning ne…
$354,900
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
$2,60M
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$247,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 574 m²
Villas in Cap Cana Dominican Republic, an island paradise and home to Cap Cana. A country li…
$1,10M
