Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Santiago de los Caballeros
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house with balcony, with kitchen, with patio in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
3 room house with balcony, with kitchen, with patio
Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 552 m²
€154,217
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español

Properties features in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir