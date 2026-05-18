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Terraced Apartments for sale in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
🌴 Brand-New Luxury Villa with 10x4m Pool – Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas Price: USD 450,000 …
$450,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The project comes as a unique opportunity to mark a before and after in one of the most para…
$238,350
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1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
🌊 Beachside Furnished Apartment – Only 100m from Playa Popy – Las Terrenas Price: USD 160…
$160,000
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1 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
A new and exclusive real estate project located just 400 meters from the stunning Dominicus …
$156,400
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2 bedroom apartment in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable single family house of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen and living area. A pr…
$129,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning beac…
$1,10M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
GrekodomGrekodom
3 bedroom house in Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Two-Level Villa in La Romana Property Description: Location: Minutes from Hilton Garden Ho…
$215,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 061 m²
Villa 5 bedrooms*Second level:-2 bedrooms:
$3,30M
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4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 3/2
Exclusive premium penthouse, first line to the ocean, spectacular ocean views. Brand new and…
$1,10M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$3,29M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
🌊 Luxury Caribbean Sea-View Villa with Indoor Pool & Independent Bungalow – Las Terrenas Hei…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$599,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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