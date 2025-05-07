Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. San Pedro de Macoris
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Apartment in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Amenities Golf…
$150,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Majestic tower of 27 levels of apartments and penthouses located on the first line of the be…
$311,550
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic. This stunning 3 …
$349,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 14/16
Luxury beach front, one room, each suite has a living/dining room, bedroom with bathroom and…
$265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/16
Luxury beach front, one room, each suite has a living/dining room, bedroom with bathroom and…
$142,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go