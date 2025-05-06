Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

Villa 6 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 500 m²
Villa 6 bedrooms / 6.5 bathrooms*Second Level:-2 Master bedrooms:
$9,80M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/4
7 bedrooms / 7 bathrooms villa with 2 pools, over 8 000 Sq/ft built on 4 levels, living room…
$1,80M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is on the top of a hill inside a gated community. 700 m2 of construction, 2000 m2 …
$1,30M
Close
Villa 11 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 11 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/3
Surely one of the most beautiful villas Las Terrenas. 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, living sp…
$3,10M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom villa in L…
$9,80M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 061 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 5-bedroom villa in Las Terrenas, S…
$3,30M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 061 m²
Villa 5 bedrooms* Second level:-2 bedrooms:One master bedroom with walk-in Closet with a Kin…
$3,30M
Villa 13 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 13 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 16
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. This stunning …
$6,90M
Close
Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 225 m²
Welcome to our exclusive villas in Las Terrenas with breathtaking ocean views. These luxurio…
$530,000
