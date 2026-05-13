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Villas with garage for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

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Las Terrenas
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
🌊 Unique Indonesian-Inspired Sea-View Estate with Multiple Villas & Pool – Cosón, Las Terren…
$650,000
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Properties features in Samana, Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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