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Terraced Houses for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

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Las Terrenas
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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
🌊 Unique Indonesian-Inspired Sea-View Estate with Multiple Villas & Pool – Cosón, Las Terren…
$650,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
🌊 Sea-View Estate with Expansion Potential on 8,000 m² Tropical Land – Las Terrenas Price…
$499,000
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Property types in Samana

villas

Properties features in Samana, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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