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Houses near golf course for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

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Las Terrenas
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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 127 m²
Number of floors 1
⛳ Brand-New Luxury Golf Villa with Heated Infinity Pool - Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas Pric…
$1,60M
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Property types in Samana

villas

Properties features in Samana, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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