  Realting.com
  Dominican Republic
  Residential
  Salcedo
  Houses

Houses for sale in Salcedo, Dominican Republic

Villa 3 room villa with beach, with Piscina in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with beach, with Piscina
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€318,005
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The villa is a Caoba Model with a modification to a 2-bedroom / 2-bathroom on the main floor…
€272,576
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Cosy two-bedroom Colibri villa features a nice terrace area as an additional living space, c…
€236,142
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€213,518
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with stove, with вид на море in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with stove, with вид на море
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Glamorous mansion in the mountains of the north coast in a lung of the mountain range, so yo…
€9,90M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
€489,728
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Floor 1/1
The front of the house is decorated with a magnificent waterfall that makes the entrance of …
€717,784
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 518 m²
Floor 1/1
This 5 bedroom luxury Tropical property is priced on outstanding quality and location, not a…
€885,872
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
€636,011
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
€840,443
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
€2,27M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
€357,983
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€362,526
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€318,005
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
€508,809
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 464 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
€722,327
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 511 m²
Floor 1/1
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
€5,36M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Floor 1/1
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
€3,40M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
€222,604
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€254,404
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
€263,490
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, private good size pool, fully furnished, steps to the …
€271,668
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/1
Very beautiful Villa, great area of Sosua, about 15 minutes walking through the beach, near …
€363,435
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 2/1
This stylish home is all about relaxed living and a choice of spaces. Indoor rooms meld with…
€346,035
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
This home offers a Mediterranean style concept of a main home, with two guest houses around …
€490,183
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
€399,687
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Floor 2/1
This beautiful Villa has an ultra-modern, feel good layout with several terraces and balconi…
€454,294
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/1
BRIGHT, SMART TROPICAL SPACES!Modern sophistication meets tropical life. Villa Sunbreeze mer…
€272,304
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español

Properties features in Salcedo, Dominican Republic

