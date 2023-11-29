Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Salcedo

Residential properties for sale in Salcedo, Dominican Republic

apartments
22
houses
28
50 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with beach, with Piscina in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with beach, with Piscina
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€318,005
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with gazebo, with Piscina, with Agua in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with gazebo, with Piscina, with Agua
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€133,562
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
1 large bedroom, 1 large living area with kitchen, 1 large balcony overlooking the pool, 1 l…
€131,745
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The villa is a Caoba Model with a modification to a 2-bedroom / 2-bathroom on the main floor…
€272,576
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Cosy two-bedroom Colibri villa features a nice terrace area as an additional living space, c…
€236,142
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€213,518
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
€454,294
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
€2,36M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with stove, with вид на море in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with stove, with вид на море
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Glamorous mansion in the mountains of the north coast in a lung of the mountain range, so yo…
€9,90M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
€489,728
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Floor 1/1
The front of the house is decorated with a magnificent waterfall that makes the entrance of …
€717,784
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2/2
Spectacular beachfront condo, in high end residential Beach compound complex right in Sosua …
€772,299
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 3/3
This 4-bedroom penthouse offers a balcony on the main floor and the sun roof on the second f…
€999,446
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 518 m²
Floor 1/1
This 5 bedroom luxury Tropical property is priced on outstanding quality and location, not a…
€885,872
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€109,939
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Floor 4/4
4 bedrooms, 2 levels, roof top, studio room, nu furniture included. Price slightly negotiable
€567,867
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 139 m2 + parking area, 4 AC, stove, island, kitchen, livi…
€227,147
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with dish washer in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with dish washer
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/4
Laguna City will include 9 condominium buildings divided into 3 four-story groups with 171 o…
€99,036
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
€636,011
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
7 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Floor 4/4
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
€1,23M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
€840,443
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
€2,27M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
€357,983
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
€318,914
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
€327,091
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
€367,978
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€362,526
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€318,005
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
€508,809
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 464 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
€722,327
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español

Properties features in Salcedo, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
