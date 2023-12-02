Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Miches, Dominican Republic

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
Last piece of beach available near Temptation and Club Med resorts in Miches, Costa Esmerald…
€10,74M
per month
Plot of land in La Mina de Oro, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
La Mina de Oro, Dominican Republic
Some of the lest pieces of land with beach front for development in the beautiful Esmeraldo …
€461,92M
per month
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
Bring the next resort to the famous Playa Esmeralda, Miches, where the last Temptation and C…
€396,60M
per month
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
This land is an incredible position to enjoy the amazing view, that type of blue color of th…
€275,417
per month
Plot of land in El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Prime land with beach front, only one hour to Punta Cana, going through Miches/ Temptation a…
€3,95M
per month
Plot of land in El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Get yourself the peace of mind necessary, connect to the nature, the breeze of the ocean and…
€1,03M
per month
