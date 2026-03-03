Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

2 properties total found
🥐 Established Bakery & Pastry Business for Sale - Prime Location in Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🥐 Established Bakery & Pastry Business for Sale - Prime Location in Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 805 m²
Price: USD 890,000 (some documents indicate 990,000 USD – price to be confirmed) A rare o…
$890,000
🌴 Elegant Beachside SPA Business for Sale - Playa Popy, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Elegant Beachside SPA Business for Sale - Playa Popy, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 121 m²
Price: USD 160,000 – Fully Equipped Turnkey Opportunity Discover an exceptional opportuni…
$160,000
