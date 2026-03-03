Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

13 properties total found
🌴 Exceptional Beachfront Hotel & Restaurant for Sale – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
TOP TOP
🌴 Exceptional Beachfront Hotel & Restaurant for Sale – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 2 000 m²
Price: USD 3,100,000 – Business & Property Included A rare and prestigious opportunity to…
$3,10M
Leave a request
🌿 Luxury Eco-Lodge with Panoramic Ocean Views - Cosón, Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
TOP TOP
🌿 Luxury Eco-Lodge with Panoramic Ocean Views - Cosón, Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 16 250 m²
Price: USD 1,250,000 – Property & Business Included (Walls and Business) An exceptional o…
$1,25M
Leave a request
🌴 Profitable Boutique Bed & Breakfast for Sale - Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
TOP TOP
🌴 Profitable Boutique Bed & Breakfast for Sale - Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 1 663 m²
🌴 Profitable Boutique Bed & Breakfast for Sale - Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic Price: …
$550,000
Leave a request
🌴 Magnificent Boutique Hotel for Sale - Las Terrenas Centre in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Magnificent Boutique Hotel for Sale - Las Terrenas Centre
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 3 200 m²
Price: USD 900,000 – Property & Business Included (Walls and Business) An exceptional opp…
$900,000
Leave a request
🌴 Boutique Hotel 30 Meters from the Beach - Playa Popy, Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Boutique Hotel 30 Meters from the Beach - Playa Popy, Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 1 449 m²
Price: USD 1,800,000 – Business & Property Included An outstanding opportunity to acquire…
$1,80M
Leave a request
🌴 Caribbean Villa with Multiple Bungalows & Pool – Ideal Bed & Breakfast – Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Caribbean Villa with Multiple Bungalows & Pool – Ideal Bed & Breakfast – Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 800 m²
Discover this charming Caribbean-style property nestled in a lush tropical setting in the Ab…
$420,000
Leave a request
🌴 Charming Boutique Bed & Breakfast Near the Beach - Playa Popy, Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Charming Boutique Bed & Breakfast Near the Beach - Playa Popy, Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 1 654 m²
Price: USD 850,000 Discover a unique opportunity to acquire a peaceful and profitable bou…
$850,000
Leave a request
🌴 Charming Eco-Lodge Bed & Breakfast - Prime Location Playa Ballenas, Las Terrena in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Charming Eco-Lodge Bed & Breakfast - Prime Location Playa Ballenas, Las Terrena
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 120 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to acquire a beautifully designed eco-lodge boutique Bed & Bre…
$950,000
Leave a request
🌴 Charming Boutique Bed & Breakfast with Private Villa – Central Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Charming Boutique Bed & Breakfast with Private Villa – Central Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Discover a unique investment opportunity in the heart of Las Terrenas: a charming boutique B…
$480,000
Leave a request
🌴 Modern Boutique Bed & Breakfast – 250m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Modern Boutique Bed & Breakfast – 250m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 350 m²
Discover this exceptional turnkey Boutique Bed & Breakfast ideally located just 250 meters f…
$750,000
Leave a request
🌿 Eco-Lodge & Wellness Retreat in 11,500 m² Tropical Park – Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌿 Eco-Lodge & Wellness Retreat in 11,500 m² Tropical Park – Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 860 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to acquire a fully operational ecological hotel and wellness r…
$1,30M
Leave a request
🌴 Exceptional Caribbean Hotel Estate – 80m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Exceptional Caribbean Hotel Estate – 80m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Discover a rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional Caribbean-style hotel estate located j…
$1,85M
Leave a request
🌴 Caribbean Hotel Residence – Only 90m from the Beach – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Caribbean Hotel Residence – Only 90m from the Beach – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 1 000 m²
Discover this charming Caribbean-style hotel residence ideally located just 90 meters from t…
$1,15M
Leave a request
