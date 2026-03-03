Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Las Terrenas
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

сommercial properties
18
hotels
13
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
🍸 Thriving Bar for Sale - Prime Location in Las Terrenas Centre in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🍸 Thriving Bar for Sale - Prime Location in Las Terrenas Centre
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 100 m²
Price: USD 130,000 Monthly Rent: USD 800 A fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-estab…
$130,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go