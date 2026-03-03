Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Las Terrenas
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

сommercial properties
18
hotels
13
Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
🌊 Established Kitesurf School for Sale - 18 Years of Success - Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌊 Established Kitesurf School for Sale - 18 Years of Success - Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Price: USD 170,000 A rare opportunity to acquire a well-established kitesurf school with …
$170,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go