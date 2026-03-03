Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Las Terrenas
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

💼 High-Yield Apartment Building with Immediate Rental Income – Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
💼 High-Yield Apartment Building with Immediate Rental Income – Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 800 m²
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Las Terrenas: a fully operational apartmen…
$820,000
