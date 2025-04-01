Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Vega
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Short-term rental villas Terraced in La Vega, Dominican Republic

Jarabacoa
8
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa with Balcony, with Elevator, with Air conditioner in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa with Balcony, with Elevator, with Air conditioner
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Guest access The location is ideal for hiking and mountain biking, you can walk very safely …
$350
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in La Vega, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes