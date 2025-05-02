Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental villas with garden in La Romana, Dominican Republic

6 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Come and immerse yourself in the experience of staying in a unique place like Casa Palmeira!…
$1,200
per night
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
It has two bedrooms, a master bedroom with a king bed and a second bedroom with two queen be…
$550
per night
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 565 m²
Great location in Las Canas area, right next to the Tennis Club and minutes away from the th…
$950
per night
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in La Romana, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxurious five bedroom villa, for 12 guests, located in the renowned Casa de Campo complex, …
$850
per night
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located within Casa de Campo, ideal for a family break in a relaxed and quiet environment, f…
$850
per night
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in La Romana, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom villa
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic villa in vivero area in the luxury well known complex Casa de Campo, La Romana. It…
$750
per night
Leave a request

