Lands for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
The land is made up as follows:- One part, for a total of 150 thousandm2, directly facing th…
€68,62M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
Plot of land in Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Bring the next resort to new resort destination of the East of The Dominican Republic: Miche…
€111,62M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
Plot of land in Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic
Beautiful land overlooking the Caribbean sea, having a clear water lake in the land. This ca…
€7,32M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
Plot of land in Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Over 7.4 millions m2, with everything to handle a marina, Miches, where the hotels start to …
€111,62M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+18094279114 serge.fecu@habita.com
