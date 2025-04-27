Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Altagracia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Monthly rent of flats and apartments near golf course in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Ciudad las canas, cap Cana79.10m2 furnished apartment 1 bedroom 1 bathroom two linear parkin…
$1,450
per month
Properties features in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Swimming pool