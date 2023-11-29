Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Area 631 m²
€85,949
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Amazing opportunity to own one of the last pieces of plots or lot in the highest standard of…
€3,54M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plots from 250 m2 to 410 m2, with title certificate, fully urbanized, conditioned streets an…
€35,705
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
If you love nature, peace and a panoramic view of the ocean and mountains, this land is for …
€2,23M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Come developing your boutique hotel or your beautiful villa in connection with nature, nice …
€763,213
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Corales 85 represents a very exclusive and genuine beachfront community within Punta Cana Re…
€1,22M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Land has 1221.56 m2 and owner has a villa renders with architectural plan for sell if you lo…
€336,177
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
57,500 square meters with 150 meters of road frontage.Title and demarcation to datePrice $90 x m²
€4,69M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Starting with 1200 m2, up to 40,000 m2, you can build appartment complex for tourists or vil…
€136,288
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Up to 40,000 m2 of land availabe with private beach access. Lots can be sold starting 1000 m…
€4,54M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
