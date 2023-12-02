Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic

Manufacture in Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Manufacture
Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Area 4 340 000 m²
Floor 1/1
The largest cocoa export business in the Dominican Republic is for sale looking for internat…
€16,53M
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
