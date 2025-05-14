Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo
7
4 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 638 m²
Floor 16/17
Brand new 5 bedrooms penthouse, huge living room overlooking the ocean, huge balcony dominat…
$1,55M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Floor 16/17
Brand new tower in the heart of Downtown Santo Domingo, the rich area of Gazcue, overlooking…
$780,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/16
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
$570,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 6/21
2 bedrooms, master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in-closet, 2.5 bathrooms, fitted kitchen, …
$275,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
