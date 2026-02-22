Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Commercial
  4. Established business

Business for Sale in Dominican Republic

сommercial properties
30
restaurants
4
hotels
14
Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
🌊 Established Kitesurf School for Sale - 18 Years of Success - Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌊 Established Kitesurf School for Sale - 18 Years of Success - Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Price: USD 170,000 A rare opportunity to acquire a well-established kitesurf school with …
$170,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go