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Restaurants for sale in Dominican Republic

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🍸 Thriving Bar for Sale - Prime Location in Las Terrenas Centre in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🍸 Thriving Bar for Sale - Prime Location in Las Terrenas Centre
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 100 m²
Price: USD 130,000 Monthly Rent: USD 800 A fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-estab…
$130,000
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