Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Andres
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Andres, Dominican Republic

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Andres, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Andres, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Ready-to-Move-In Apartments for Sale – Coral Cliffs, Juan Dolio Located in the most privileg…
$176,200
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go