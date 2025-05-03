  1. Realting.com
Tsavkisi Park

Georgia, Tbilisi
;
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
On the platform
1 year
Languages
Languages
Русский
About the developer

Welcome, the "Tsavkisi Park" project is located in the protected area of ​​Tsavkisi Valley, near Mtatsminda Park, 7 minutes' walk from Freedom Square. At this stage, the townhouse sq. The price per meter is $1300, and the minimum space starts from 244 square meters. The project is subject to the terms of the green framework. For detailed information about the project, call or write to us. You can also leave us your contact number. Our sales expert will contact you and provide you with the detailed information you need.  Website: https://tpark.ge 
Location - https://maps.app.goo.gl/kPzfFuKdvULni9iN6
 In addition, we will tell you the advantages: 1) This project is being built in the Tsavkis Valley area, where 200 families already live permanently and The settlement of the premium segment is 2) it is a 7-minute walk from Freedom Square 3) the project is made by the well-known architectural company "Architecture Laboratory" 4) the project includes 1) its own garage 2) an indoor winter garden 3) a huge terrace with a swimming pool on the terrace 5) we will give new residents as a gift: 1) terrace pergola roofing system 2) brick house system 3) garage remote opening system.

Services

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:31
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Georgia
Nikoloz Jolokhava
Nikoloz Jolokhava
1 property
