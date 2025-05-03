About the developer

Welcome, the "Tsavkisi Park" project is located in the protected area of ​​Tsavkisi Valley, near Mtatsminda Park, 7 minutes' walk from Freedom Square. At this stage, the townhouse sq. The price per meter is $1300, and the minimum space starts from 244 square meters. The project is subject to the terms of the green framework. For detailed information about the project, call or write to us. You can also leave us your contact number. Our sales expert will contact you and provide you with the detailed information you need. Website: https://tpark.ge

Location - https://maps.app.goo.gl/kPzfFuKdvULni9iN6

In addition, we will tell you the advantages: 1) This project is being built in the Tsavkis Valley area, where 200 families already live permanently and The settlement of the premium segment is 2) it is a 7-minute walk from Freedom Square 3) the project is made by the well-known architectural company "Architecture Laboratory" 4) the project includes 1) its own garage 2) an indoor winter garden 3) a huge terrace with a swimming pool on the terrace 5) we will give new residents as a gift: 1) terrace pergola roofing system 2) brick house system 3) garage remote opening system.