Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Lake Terrace VillageWe are very pleased to present Lake Terrace Village Kargicak Villas, our luxury segment project, which we have been painstakingly working on for a long time time. This valuable project with reasonable investment cost and high profit also opens the door for you to obtain T…
With its experience and project understanding that changes standards, Zeray realizes life projects in many different fields with an innovative perspective. Quality principles, sense of responsibility towards the environment and human life and an understanding of value are among the unchangin…
Majd International Company having about 20 years' experience in Iran and other countries has been registered and started to work as a holding in Turkey. Mentioned great productive-service-economic Company using its previous experiences and aiming at helping residents in Turkey, provides vari…
The foundations of LUXERA Gayrimenkul were laid in 2015, headquartered in Istanbul, and started its activities in the construction sector with the aim of building residential and commercial areas with the strategy of accessible luxury.
It aims to reach important places both at national an…
Alnasser House: It is a team composed of several nationalities and from different countries of the world who have a lot of diverse experiences in many practical fields in the world of real estate, marketing and direct sales
Our vision
Providing a unique free service to our customers and …