  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. jasmine group

jasmine group

Turkey, Oba
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:30
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Residential complex Lake Terrace Village
Residential complex Lake Terrace Village
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$132,810
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Lake Terrace VillageWe are very pleased to present Lake Terrace Village Kargicak Villas, our luxury segment project, which we have been painstakingly working on for a long time time. This valuable project with reasonable investment cost and high profit also opens the door for you to obtain T…
Developer
jasmine group
Leave a request
Our agents in Turkey
mehmet dinsever
mehmet dinsever
2 properties
Other developers
Zeray Construction Inc
Turkey, İzmit
Company's year of foundation 2007
New buildings 13 Residential property 3
With its experience and project understanding that changes standards, Zeray realizes life projects in many different fields with an innovative perspective. Quality principles, sense of responsibility towards the environment and human life and an understanding of value are among the unchangin…
Leave a request
Bayraklar
Turkey, Bahcelievler
Residential property 3
Leave a request
Majd International Company
Turkey, Marmara Region
New buildings 8
Majd International Company having about 20 years' experience in Iran and other countries has been registered and started to work as a holding in Turkey. Mentioned great productive-service-economic Company using its previous experiences and aiming at helping residents in Turkey, provides vari…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Luxera
Turkey, Marmara Region
Company's year of foundation 2015
New buildings 1
The foundations of LUXERA Gayrimenkul were laid in 2015, headquartered in Istanbul, and started its activities in the construction sector with the aim of building residential and commercial areas with the strategy of accessible luxury. It aims to reach important places both at national an…
Leave a request
Alnasser House
Turkey, Alanya
Residential property 23
Alnasser House: It is a team composed of several nationalities and from different countries of the world who have a lot of diverse experiences in many practical fields in the world of real estate, marketing and direct sales Our vision Providing a unique free service to our customers and …
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go